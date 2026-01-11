Karnataka minister Byre Gowda requests FM Sitharaman to restore state’s fiscal balance

BENGALURU: Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take steps to restore the fiscal balance by ensuring adequate allocation of grants for the state in the 2026-27 budget that will be presented on February 1.

Participating in a pre-budget meeting chaired by Sitharaman in New Delhi, Gowda raised the issue of the shift from demand-driven MGNREGA to allocation-based VB-G RAM G, as it has reduced effective employment days.

In order to continue to provide livelihood security to 13 crore person-days, Karnataka would require approximately Rs 2,000 crore, which is fiscally unsustainable, as the new cost-sharing (60:40) has increased the state’s burden, Gowda claimed. Gowda requested reconsideration of the scheme design, restoration of demand-driven employment, and adequate uncapped Central funding.

In a letter thanking Sitharaman for providing the opportunity, Gowda highlighted that despite Karnataka being a major contributor to the national growth, it was facing shrinking fiscal space amid GST changes, rising social commitments, climate shocks, and rapid urbanisation.

Post-GST rate rationalisation, Karnataka’s GST growth has fallen from 12% to 5%, resulting in a Rs 5,000 crore shortfall this year and Rs 9,000 crore annually, Gowda added.

While the Centre has offset its loss through a cess on pan masala and excise on tobacco, states lack similar flexibility, he pointed out.

Gowda requested a robust revenue protection mechanism for states and to ensure full compensation for revenue loss, similar to GST Compensation Cess.

On the sharing of excise duty on tobacco and cess on pan masala, Gowda raised the issue that despite the states bearing costs on public health, enforcement, and regulation, cess proceeds remain outside the divisible pool. He requested a 50:50 sharing of excise duty on tobacco and cess on pan masala to restore fiscal equity and cooperative federalism.