Law and order key for tourism to flourish: CM Siddaramaiah

MANGALORE: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said maintenance of law and order is fundamental for tourism to flourish and welcomed the restoration of peace in Dakshina Kannada district, calling it a positive sign for the region’s development.

In his address at the valedictory session of the Coastal Karnataka Tourism Conclave–2026 in the coastal city, he cautioned that no individual or group should take the law into their hands in the name of religion or caste.

The CM said patriotism cannot grow by pitting one religion against another, noting that all religions advocate love and harmony, not hatred. He urged people to follow the ideals of poet Kuvempu’s vision of “Sarvajanangada Shantiya Thota” – a garden of peace for all communities – to ensure social stability.

Promising investors the government’s commitment, Siddaramaiah described coastal Karnataka as one of the most suitable regions for investment, highlighting Mangaluru’s strengths in education, banking and healthcare. Referring to the entrepreneurial and adventurous spirit of the people, he said many from the region work in the Middle East and Europe and urged them to invest back home to create jobs. He added that the government would continue to provide all support to investors.