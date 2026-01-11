Yuva Nidihi response an eye-opener, says VTU VC Dr S Vidyashankar in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following the news reports of the highest number of engineering students registering for Yuva Nidhi Guarantee Scheme this year, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Vice-Chancellor Dr S Vidyashankar said it is time professors introspected about the kind of education being providing to the state’s youth.

“Professors must introspect about the kind of education we are providing. Reduce the creation of unemployed youth,” he said.

Inaugurating the Students’ Induction Programme (SIP) organised at Global Academy of Technology, he said, “It is truly disappointing that 48,000 engineering students have registered for Yuva nidhi. This raises questions about the education we are imparting. Wake up at least now – provide education that meets industry expectations. Skill-based education must be our goal. Bring down the number of 48,000 students to zero.”

The VC said, “Understand the truth that only when students take admission you will have work. Treat students with affection. Implement VTU’s programmes keeping students’ welfare in mind. Give greater importance to innovation. When I became Vice-Chancellor, 88,000 students had taken admission. Today, that number has reached 1.12 lakh.”

On allegations regarding paying money for internships, he said, “There have been accusations that the VTU is trying to extract money from students in the name of internships. We have no necessity to make money. The university is financially strong. We are determined to stop illegal practices under the guise of internships. Our intention is that everyone should obtain internships only through VTU.”