14 traffic violations every minute, 20L helmetless drivers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengalureans committed an average of 14 traffic violations every minute, with nearly 21,000 violations reported in the city every day. The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) booked a whopping 69,88,400 traffic violations till November 2025, including 31,61,183 cases of riding without helmets.

According to BTP data, 87% of the 69,88,400 violations were detected through contactless enforcement using artificial intelligence (AI) cameras, while the remaining were booked by traffic police personnel on the ground. The data further shows that the police registered 20,33,259 cases of riders without helmets and 11,27,924 cases of pillion riders not wearing helmets. In addition, 11,16,278 cases of wrong parking were also recorded.

A deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank officer said that following traffic rules helps prevent accidents and ensures a smooth flow of traffic. But many road users are not committed to adhering to the rules. The officer noted that traffic discipline should start within families and added that it is unacceptable that Bengalureans lack awareness about road safety.

The officer said that when the majority of road users follow traffic rules, violations can be controlled through fines. However, he observed that many commuters tend to “take a chance” and violate rules. While the numbers are increasing now, stricter enforcement could lead to a reduction in the coming years, he said.