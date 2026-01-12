Balancing China, US is key to India’s foreign policy: Former envoy Tirumurthi

MANGALURU: Former Indian envoy to the United Nations TS Tirumurthi on Sunday said India’s foreign policy must be guided by strategic autonomy, realism and confidence, rather than nostalgia for an international system that is rapidly losing relevance.

Speaking at the Mangaluru Lit Fest on the theme “Bharatheeya Thought in a Globalised World”, Tirumurthi argued that New Delhi should adapt to a geopolitically driven world by firmly prioritising national interest while avoiding unnecessary entanglements.

Tirumurthi emphasised that geopolitics has now taken precedence over trade, technology, and development, fundamentally altering how countries pursue their interests.

In such an environment, India’s foreign policy, he argued, must be pragmatic and multi-aligned rather than idealistic. He warned that reliance on any single power centre would be risky, especially as major powers increasingly prioritise transactional relationships over shared values.

On India’s engagement with the US, Tirumurthi described the relationship as crucial, but currently strained. He pointed to trade frictions, tariff barriers, visa restrictions and continued US support to Pakistan as indicators that India no longer occupies a central place in Washington’s strategic worldview.