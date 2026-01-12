Concerns rise over illegal fuel tankers operating without clearance in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s crowded streets are seeing a serious concern with the unchecked movement of illegal mobile fuel tankers called bowsers operating without the mandatory safety clearances.

An investigation found that over 50 petrol bunk owners in and around the city are running these unauthorised vehicles, raising fears of a major accident in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Former Petroleum Dealers Association president BR Ravindranath said “99.99%” of these bowsers do not comply with safety norms prescribed by the government and oil companies. “The rules are stringent and meant to ensure safety, but these illegal operations ignore them completely. Something drastic has to be done,” he said.

A source said these bowsers are used to refuel tourist buses in crowded areas and pointed out how dangerous it is as in many of these parking areas there are 20-30 buses and thousands of people at any given time.

While oil companies do operate licensed door-to-door fuel delivery services under strict Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) guidelines, officials and industry representatives say a parallel illegal network has emerged. Small trucks are reportedly fitted with fuel tanks and dispensing pumps, allowing bunk owners to deliver diesel directly to customers.

Industry sources estimate that over 50 bunk owners are operating such unauthorised bowsers. By supplying fuel directly to construction sites, industries and apartment complexes running diesel generator sets, dealers are able to secure bulk sales, often at a premium and, in some cases, outside official billing channels. Many of these vehicles allegedly do not possess the mandatory Form XIV licence required for transporting and dispensing Class B explosives such as diesel.