Congress leaders in Belagavi stage hunger strike against changes to MGNREGA

BELAGAVI: Congress leaders and workers held a one-day hunger strike on the premises of the Belagavi District Congress Committee office against the Central government’s decision to rename and amend the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The party’s state in-charge and AICC secretary Gopinath Palaniyappan accused the Union government of indulging in politics of hatred and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the amendments made to the scheme. He said the changes to MGNREGA were not merely administrative but amounted to a direct attack on the rural poor who depend on the programme for livelihood.

“The country has always progressed on the path of peace and social harmony. By altering this scheme and removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name, the Centre is promoting divisive politics. This is akin to killing Gandhiji a second time. Our struggle will continue until the new law is withdrawn and will be intensified into a nationwide movement,” he said.

He further stated that the proposed Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill was not just a symbolic renaming but one that undermines the very foundation and principles of the employment guarantee programme.