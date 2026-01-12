Government functioning smoothly, no question of turmoil: Karnataka minister Muniyappa

KALABURAGI: “When the administration in Karnataka is running smoothly, where is the question of turmoil in the government,” asked Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, here on Sunday. He said the Congress high command is observing everything and will take appropriate decisions at the appropriate time. He told reporters to question those who talk about a “turmoil” in the government.

On the clarification sought by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on the Internal Reservation Bill, Muniyappa said the Bill was passed unanimously in both Houses with the cooperation of all parties, but the governor sent it back for no reason. Appropriate answers and information will be provided to the governor, he added.

He said the Central government stated that 7.5 lakh BPL cards were given to ineligible families in Karnataka, but the state government will do a ground check and take a decision. In South India, most BPL cards are in Karnataka. Although Karnataka is a high-tax state, it is not clear why BPL cards are so high, he said, and added that it will be reviewed.

He said new ration cards will be issued in a couple of months. About 3 lakh applications are pending due to various reasons.

Instead of providing free rice, a nutritious Indira kit containing 5 kg of rice, tur dal, sugar, oil and salt will be distributed from next month. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme in late January or early February, he said.