Karnataka has a cold: State sees steady increase in seasonal illness

BENGALURU: As cold winter weather wrapped Karnataka after many years, the season also came with an unexpected test of residents’ immunity, as hospitals across the state reported a rise in seasonal illnesses. Doctors noted a steady increase in patients presenting with colds, flu-like symptoms, and worsening of existing respiratory conditions due to the sudden dip in weather.
Most common are respiratory illnesses, where hospitals have reported a noticeable increase in footfall in late November, December and January. Pulmonologist at Victoria Hospital, Dr TJ Basavaraju says numbers in outpatient department (OPD) have risen nearly 30-40% compared to the previous year, largely driven by respiratory complaints.
“Earlier, we used to see around 100–120 patients daily. This winter, that number has gone up to 150. Most patients present with bronchial asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or interstitial lung disease (ILD), and some elderly patients even have fever and shortness of breath due to viral infections,” he says.
While healthy adults manage well, patients with chronic lung diseases experience acute worsening of symptoms. “Viral infections like rhinovirus and seasonal influenza strains such as H1N1 and H3N2 are the main triggers. Vaccination makes a noticeable difference. Those who are immunised have milder illness and recover faster,” says Dr Pavan Yadav MV, Clinical Director & Senior Consultant – Interventional Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, KIMS Hospitals. “Compared to last year, the severity in healthy adults has not changed significantly, but patients with existing lung conditions experience more complications during this winter,” he adds.
While most patients are affected by upper respiratory infections, lower respiratory illnesses are also reported, particularly among those with pre-existing conditions. Doctors highlight that post-viral coughs persist for 7-10 days in some cases, even after the fever subsides. Environmental factors play a major role, with doctors pointing out that colder temperatures combined with air pollution create smog, which escalates respiratory problems. Travel and gatherings during the holiday season further contribute to the spread of infections, particularly among the elderly and those with comorbidities.
Doctors highlighted that patients with chronic heart, kidney, or liver conditions were at higher risk during this period. “For vulnerable adults, flu and pneumonia vaccinations are essential. Additionally, maintaining hygiene, using masks in crowded spaces, and avoiding early morning or late evening exposure to cold can reduce the risk of severe illness,” advised Dr George Albert D’Souza, Dean, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, St John’s Medical College Hospital.
Children, too, have become vulnerable as paediatric departments flagged a noticeable rise in infections during the latter half of 2025. Dr Sahana Devadas, Head of the Department of Paediatrics, Vani Vilas Children’s Hospital, said seasonal flu and pneumonia dominated paediatric admissions, with cases starting to rise as early as August and September and peaking towards the year-end. “Flu was quite high, and pneumonias were definitely more this season,” she said.
Children below five, particularly infants and toddlers, are affected the most. Dr Devadas said that while many infections were moderate, around 10–15% of cases turned severe, requiring intensive care, ventilatory support, and prolonged hospitalisation. Infants under two years of age are especially vulnerable, with respiratory infections such as RSV and influenza accounting for a large proportion of admissions.
RSV and influenza infections are found more prominently this year compared to previous seasons, and doctors claim that increased testing has also helped in identifying these viruses more frequently. “This time, we saw a lot more RSV and influenza cases,” she said, attributing the rise partly to seasonal factors and fluctuating weather conditions.
Severe outcomes were largely seen among children with underlying health conditions. According to Dr Devadas, infants with congenital heart diseases, malnutrition, and those who were not breastfed were more susceptible to complications from pneumonia and viral infections. “Children with comorbidities tend to present late and are more likely to deteriorate,” she said, adding that fatalities, when they occurred, were mostly among children with pre-existing conditions.
While seasonal respiratory infections among children are not unusual, the scale and persistence of cases this winter placed added pressure on paediatric wards and intensive care units, underscoring the need for early detection, timely treatment and preventive care, particularly for high-risk children.
Doctors also reported a shift in the pattern of infections seen this winter, with multiple seasonal viruses circulating simultaneously. According to Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, hospitals have been seeing a rise in cases of influenza A and B, H1N1, H3N2, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), COVID-19, and swine flu since late November. “These are all seasonal infections, but what stood out this winter was the number of viruses being seen at the same time,” he said.
Since RSV is commonly seen among children, especially those attending school or daycare, infections often spread to parents and elderly family members at home. Among individuals aged 15–45 years, influenza infections were frequent, while pregnant women were identified as a particularly vulnerable group due to lowered immunity. Elderly patients above 60 years are more prone to complications such as pneumonia, often requiring hospitalisation. Doctors said these patients usually presented with fever, breathlessness, and chest infections, requiring close monitoring and, in some cases, hospital admission.
Dermatological conditions such as dry skin, psoriasis, and scabies are also on the rise during winter. Dr Kumbar noted that these cases are increasingly seen, particularly among immunocompromised and bedridden patients, and are most prominent among prisoners due to poor sanitation and overcrowding. “Scabies is a parasitic skin infection, and we are seeing it more frequently this season, especially in patients undergoing cancer treatment, those on dialysis, post-transplant patients, and individuals with uncontrolled diabetes,” he said. In some instances, the infection can spread rapidly within households, sometimes requiring treatment for all family members. With the weather cited as one of the major contributing factors, doctors explained that cold and dry conditions lead to skin dryness, weakening the skin’s protective barrier and increasing the risk of secondary infections.
With winter continuing and colder winters expected in the future, doctors said the seasonal surge in illnesses serves as a reminder of how vulnerable certain populations remain during sudden changes in weather. Health experts emphasised that seasonal viruses are likely to continue circulating through the colder months and stressed the importance of vaccination, early medical attention and preventive measures such as masking in crowded spaces and maintaining hygiene.
They added that timely care and awareness, particularly among high-risk groups like children, the elderly, and those with chronic conditions, can help reduce complications.
Kodagu: No increase in illnesses
Kodagu is seeing a few cases of common cold with the onset of chilly weather, but there has been no increase in respiratory illnesses, and no influenza cases have been reported, said Kodagu District Health Officer Dr Satish Kumar. Some private hospitals have, however, reported occasional cases of respiratory congestion and fever, particularly among the elderly, since December.
Ballari: Kids, elderly vulnerable
Ballari district reported a rise in seasonal health issues following a sudden 9 degrees Celsius temperature drop, recorded for the first time in the region. The cold wave led to more cases of common cold, fever, cough, sore throat, and other winter-related illnesses, with hospitals and primary health centres seeing higher outpatient visits, especially among children, the elderly, and those with low immunity. Doctors advise wearing warm clothing, avoiding sudden cold exposure, and maintaining hygiene, while health authorities urge seeking medical attention if symptoms persist instead of self-medicating. Experts note that abrupt weather changes have weakened immunity, contributing to an over 40% increase in seasonal health issues compared to previous years.
Shivamogga: Viral fever a worry
With changing weather, Shivamogga city is reporting cases of viral fever, which are common during winter, but no serious respiratory illnesses or viral flu have been reported, said District Surgeon Dr Siddana Gowda Patil. Consultant pulmonologist Dr Abhishek Nuchin added that while cases have risen slightly after December 15, there is no spike, and symptoms like cough, cold, throat irritation, fever, and fatigue are being treated symptomatically. These mild cases usually last about three days and are linked to seasonal weather changes. As a precaution, annual flu vaccines are administered to patients with respiratory illnesses to reduce the severity of fever, cough, and cold.
Belagavi: Crowded OPDs
Doctors from several private hospitals in Belagavi said their outpatient departments are witnessing an increase in patients, especially those aged 60 years and above. Common complaints include chest congestion, prolonged cough, wheezing, sore throat, and sleep disturbances. According to them, fluctuating temperatures and cooler weather are contributing to respiratory and viral infections, particularly among elderly patients and those with existing health conditions.
Udupi: Respiratory illnesses surge
Dr Vyasaraja Tantry A, Medical Director at Gandhi Hospital, Udupi, told TNIE that OPD attendance has surged recently, mainly due to infectious diseases, respiratory illnesses, and acute gastroenteritis, linked to the recent weather transition and colder conditions that increase infection susceptibility. He advised people to maintain personal and environmental hygiene, consume safe food and water, and seek timely medical attention.
Dr Shrilaxmi R, an Ayurvedic doctor from Parkala, Udupi, also noted a rise in seasonal illnesses caused by weather changes, pollution, and reduced immunity, particularly in cities. Both outpatient and inpatient visits are rising, especially among young children, seniors, and patients with chronic illnesses.
Kalaburagi: Steady rise in ILI cases
Kalaburagi has seen a steady rise in influenza-like illness (ILI) cases over the past three years, according to District Health Officer Dr Sharanabasappa Kyatnal. In 2023, 1,336 cases were reported, rising to 2,669 in 2024, and 3,227 in 2025. The highest numbers in 2025 were recorded in June (436 cases), followed by December (364) and July (344). Patients are commonly experiencing cold, cough, and throat pain.
Gadag
Surge in seasonal flu
The Gadag District Hospital is witnessing a surge in seasonal flu, colds, respiratory issues, and coughs, with queues forming at government and private hospitals over the past few days. Health officials are providing necessary medicines, and while cases of influenza and other respiratory illnesses have been reported, no admissions have been recorded, according to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences. Doctors say these are typical seasonal flu cases, similar to last year. A health department official noted that with dropping temperatures, precautions have been advised, but there is no cause for concern as cases remain within the normal range, and medicines are available at district, taluk hospitals, and PHCs.
Vijayapura
Rise in minor OPD cases
The drop in temperatures in the district has led to a rise in respiratory illnesses, cough, cold, and viral and bacterial infections, with a 15% increase in cases over the past month, according to health officials. Senior physician Dr Sarfaraz Shaikh said winter conditions, accompanied by fog and dust, are causing throat and respiratory infections. He added that while OPD visits have increased, there has also been a rise in minor invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) cases, requiring two- to three-day admissions.
Dharwad
Patient density lower
Dharwad district is witnessing seasonal flu, cold, cough and other routine infections, though patient density is lower compared to last year, which saw a few dengue cases. Private hospitals have reported only common flu, while health officers have remained vigilant. No severe health issues due to the cold have been reported, but patients with pre-existing conditions are receiving treatment.
Winter Health
Dos
Get vaccinated for seasonal flu and pneumonia, especially if elderly
Maintain a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and balanced nutrition
Get adequate sleep and allow proper rest
Keep yourself warm, especially during early mornings and late evenings
Manage chronic conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart or kidney disease properly
Practice hand hygiene and wear masks in crowded places
Seek early medical care if symptoms persist or worsen
Don’ts
Avoid excessive exhaustion and overexertion
Avoid long travel and crowded gatherings during peak cold spells
Do not ignore a persistent cough, fever, or breathlessness
Avoid smoking and alcohol, especially during illness
Do not expose yourself to cold air unnecessarily, particularly early mornings
Avoid self-medication
With inputs from Prajina GR (Kodagu), Kiran Balannanavar (Ballari), Marx Teaswi (Shivamogga), Naushad Bijapur (Belgavi), Prakash Samaga (Udupi), Ramkrishna Badseshi (Kalburgi), Raghottam Koppar (Gadag) , Mallikarjun Hiremath (Dharwad) and Firoz Rozindar (Vijayapura)