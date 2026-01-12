Karnataka has a cold: State sees steady increase in seasonal illness

BENGALURU: As cold winter weather wrapped Karnataka after many years, the season also came with an unexpected test of residents’ immunity, as hospitals across the state reported a rise in seasonal illnesses. Doctors noted a steady increase in patients presenting with colds, flu-like symptoms, and worsening of existing respiratory conditions due to the sudden dip in weather.

Most common are respiratory illnesses, where hospitals have reported a noticeable increase in footfall in late November, December and January. Pulmonologist at Victoria Hospital, Dr TJ Basavaraju says numbers in outpatient department (OPD) have risen nearly 30-40% compared to the previous year, largely driven by respiratory complaints.

“Earlier, we used to see around 100–120 patients daily. This winter, that number has gone up to 150. Most patients present with bronchial asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or interstitial lung disease (ILD), and some elderly patients even have fever and shortness of breath due to viral infections,” he says.

While healthy adults manage well, patients with chronic lung diseases experience acute worsening of symptoms. “Viral infections like rhinovirus and seasonal influenza strains such as H1N1 and H3N2 are the main triggers. Vaccination makes a noticeable difference. Those who are immunised have milder illness and recover faster,” says Dr Pavan Yadav MV, Clinical Director & Senior Consultant – Interventional Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, KIMS Hospitals. “Compared to last year, the severity in healthy adults has not changed significantly, but patients with existing lung conditions experience more complications during this winter,” he adds.