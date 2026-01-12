PM Modi will face stiff resistance if VB-GRAM-G bill is not withdrawn: Mallikarjun Kharge

KALABURAGI: AICC president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday warned that the Central government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could face stiff public resistance similar to the protests against the three farm laws if it fails to withdraw the VB GRAM G Bill.

Addressing a public gathering at Yadrami in Jewargi constituency, where he attended the foundation stone-laying and inauguration of various development programmes, Kharge said the VB GRAM G Bill was anti-labour, anti-agriculturist and anti-democratic.

He alleged that while the Union government was not releasing the rightful share of taxes to states ruled by Opposition parties, it was claiming that states would bear 40 per cent of the expenditure under the VB GRAM G scheme, with the Centre contributing 60 per cent. Kharge said the Bill had also curtailed the powers of Panchayats by taking away their authority to decide the nature of works to be undertaken under the scheme.

Under the proposed arrangement, Panchayats would be forced to implement works decided by the Union government, thereby depriving them of their decision-making powers, he said. Kharge warned that labourers would face difficulties in getting work under the new bill and said all opposition parties would take to the streets if the Centre failed to withdraw it. He also urged people to unite against what he called anti-people legislation and demanded the restoration of MGNREGA.

Kharge criticised the use of Lord Ram’s name in the scheme and said, “Lore Ram is in the Kaam (work). Even 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara preached the philosophy of ‘work is worship’.” He alleged that naming schemes after gods, releasing grants to temples, visiting temples and performing rituals were meant to mesmerise people. He claimed Prime Minister Modi was doing so with an eye on the upcoming elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.