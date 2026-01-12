PU students kills techie after raping her in Bengaluru; stages fire to destoy evidence

BENGALURU: An open window, an unknown cause of a fire, and a missing mobile phone of a woman software engineer, who was initially suspected to have died of asphyxiation in a fire accident at her apartment, led the police to crack the rape and murder case.

An 18-year-old second PU student, who was living next door, has been arrested for strangling the woman to death after allegedly raping her. He tried to destroy evidence and also portray the murder as a death in a fire accident.

The accused, Karnal Kurai from Kodagu, is a second PU student at a private college. He was a neighbour of the 34-year-old techie who was from Dakshina Kannada and stayed in Subramanya Layout, Ramamurthy Nagar.

The police said that on January 3 night, the Fire and Emergency Services and the police received a call around 10.45 pm about a fire on the third floor of the apartment. Police and fire personnel rushed to the spot, doused the fire, and recovered the woman’s body. Initially, it was suspected that she had died due to asphyxiation.

Open window, missing phone and no fire source lead police to accused

However, the police, especially the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, grew suspicious because of multiple factors. There was no clear source of fire, such as a short circuit or gas explosion.

The window of the room where the body was found was open, raising doubts about death due to asphyxiation. The body was not found in her bedroom but her flatmate’s room and the flatmate was not in town when the incident occurred.

Moreover, the deceased’s mobile phone was missing. The police were also puzzled how the accused entered the house, as it was locked from inside.