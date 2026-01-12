Three arrested for gang-raping woman, uploading video on social media in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: A gangrape incident in Hubballi has come to light after the culprits uploaded a video of their act on social media.

Upon seeing the video, the neighbours of the accused thrashed the accused and handed them over to the police who have registered a suo motu case.

Three persons have been arrested in this connection. They have been identified as Shivanand Kanan, Ganesh Giddannavar and Pradeep Doddamani, all building construction workers. Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said that, on Friday, two youths picked up the woman (aged around 35) from a ground near Indi Pump in an autorickshaw. They misbehaved with her, raped her, forced her to consume alcohol and abandoned her. They recorded all these acts on their mobile phones and uploaded them on social media platforms.

“When the police came across the video, a suo motu case was registered and a manhunt was launched to nab them. During the search, the woman was found near Siddaroodha Mutt and when asked about the incidents, she narrated her ordeal. The victim has been sent for medical examination,” he added. Interestingly, one of the accused Shivanand registered a case against the people who thrashed him.

A source said that the woman is a native of Haveri and had come to Hubballi a month ago. As she has no permanent address in Hubballi, she shifted from one place to the other as per her convenience.