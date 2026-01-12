Treasure found at house construction site in Karnataka; family demands it back from ASI

GADAG: A treasure was found at a site where the construction of a house was going on, at the historical Lakkundi village on Saturday. The family promptly handed over the copper pot in which gold ornaments were kept to the ASI officials.

Soon after the treasure was found at the construction site, Prajwal, an eighth standard student from the family, ran towards the village and announced that they had struck gold. Villagers then alerted gram panchayat, police, ASI and district administration officials.

Getting information that the family had struck gold, the Gadag SP and officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), district administration and gram panchayat rushed to the spot.

Later, an ASI officer from Dharwad, who visited Lakkundi, further examined the gold ornaments, weighing 466 gm, and said that it was not of significant historical value, prompting the family to demand it back.

In the meantime, Lakkundi Development Authority (LDA) State Advisory Committee member Siddu Patil called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and told him that a gold treasure had been found. Siddaramaiah instructed LDA to hand over all the gold to the district administration.

Appreciating the honesty of the family, LDA members felicitated the head of the family Kasturavva and son Prajwal.

But a gram panchayat official, on condition of anonymity, said the family had started the construction of the house without permission. “ASI will probably take control of the house construction area. But nothing is certain and a decision will be taken at a meeting on Monday,” he added.

Siddu Patil said, “The CM told us to hand over the gold to the district administration. We will discuss it with minister HK Patil and take care of the family that handed over the gold ornaments.”