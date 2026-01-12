Ugandan national arrested with Rs four crore worth of MDMA

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a Ugandan national and seized four kg MDMA valued at approximately Rs 4 crore. The accused, identified as Jalia Zalwango, was apprehended in Jigani, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that Zalwango was the primary supplier for a network of peddlers operating across Mangaluru city.

The investigation gained momentum in December when Mulky and Surathkal police arrested six local distributors in two separate cases.

The seizure of 900 grams of drugs from those suspects provided the critical intelligence that eventually led investigators to Zalwango in Bengaluru.



The six peddlers linked to the racket—Mohammed Shiyab (22) of Byndoor, Mohammed Naushad (29) of Ullal, Imran (27) of Mangaluru, Nisar Ahmed (36) of Bantwal, Mohammed Iqbal (30) of Kapu, and Shehraj Shahruk (25) of Padubidre—are currently in judicial custody. By arresting the primary source of the supply chain, the CCB believes it has effectively dismantled a significant international link feeding the local drug demand.