BJP fact-finding panel seeks NIA probe into ‘illegal’ residents of Kogilu

BENGALURU: THE BJP fact-finding committee headed by MLA SR Vishwanath submitted its report to the party state president BY Vijayendra and sought an NIA probe into the alleged presence of illegal residents at Kogilu in Bengaluru.

The report says that Fakir Colony, Wasim Colony and Fakir New Colony have been home for illegal migrants for the last two years on government land and land allotted to the solid waste management unit. Out of 167 families, 136 are Muslims, 31 Hindu and one Christian.

The documents they produced, including Aadhaar card and ration card, have different address. The district administration has the responsibility to find out if they are Indians or Bangladeshis or Rohingyas. Outsiders usurping the constitutional rights of Indians is cause of concern, said the report.

The report alleged that the state government is providing caste and income certificates to illegal migrants. “The CM has announced rehabilitation of these people and it amounts to cheating of other citizens. A person by name Wasim has collected Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and allowed them to reside. He is a local Congress leader and a close associate of minister Krishna Byregowda. It is noted that the minister has not taken any action in spite of government land is being misused, the report states.