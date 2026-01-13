BJP fact-finding panel seeks NIA probe into ‘illegal’ residents of Kogilu

BENGALURU: THE BJP fact-finding committee headed by MLA SR Vishwanath submitted its report to the party state president BY Vijayendra and sought an NIA probe into the alleged presence of illegal residents at Kogilu in Bengaluru.
The report says that Fakir Colony, Wasim Colony and Fakir New Colony have been home for illegal migrants for the last two years on government land and land allotted to the solid waste management unit. Out of 167 families, 136 are Muslims, 31 Hindu and one Christian.
The documents they produced, including Aadhaar card and ration card, have different address. The district administration has the responsibility to find out if they are Indians or Bangladeshis or Rohingyas. Outsiders usurping the constitutional rights of Indians is cause of concern, said the report.
The report alleged that the state government is providing caste and income certificates to illegal migrants. “The CM has announced rehabilitation of these people and it amounts to cheating of other citizens. A person by name Wasim has collected Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and allowed them to reside. He is a local Congress leader and a close associate of minister Krishna Byregowda. It is noted that the minister has not taken any action in spite of government land is being misused, the report states.
The fact-finding committee members said that the government does not have any provision to construct houses to these illegal residents under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. “If they are rehabilitated, it will encourage many people to encroach on government land and put up illegal sheds and then stake claim for government houses,” said the committee members. They also demanded the state government to consider them as party in the case before the court.
Later speaking to reporters, Vishwanath said when the tenants were evicted AICC Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal and Kerala CM alleged that they were from Kerala. “But the fact is none of them is from Kerala. In Bengaluru, of 100 ragpickers, 95 are Rohingyas. They have all the documents and there is an agency that provides them these documents.”
He said that over 15,000 applicants are waiting for houses but the government is now providing houses to outsiders.