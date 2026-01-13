Don’t give assent to hate speech Bill: BJP to Governor Thawarchand Gelhol

BENGALURU: THE opposition BJP delegation, headed by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, on Monday appealed to Governor Thawarchand Gelhol not to give his assent to the hate speech Bill, which was passed in the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi recently. They also asked the Governor to take action against providing houses to those who had encroached on government land in Kogilu in Bengaluru.
Speaking to media persons after meeting the Governor, Ashoka said the law against hate speech was passed without discussion in the Assembly, and it can be used against anyone, even for pointing a finger at the state government. The BJP leader said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is imposing an Emergency.
The BJP leader said Congress is trying to suppress the freedom of expression, and if the Act is implemented, the police can arrest anyone, including opposition MLAs, and register cases on the directions of the government.
In Ballari, a Congress worker was killed by a Congress member, but instead of arresting those responsible for the murder, the allegations are being made against MLA Janardhan Reddy, he said. Ashoka said they have appealed to the Governor to direct the State Government to hand over the probe to the CBI to bring out the truth in the Ballari incident. The BJP is organising a massive rally in Ballari on January 17 to protest against the deterioration of the law and order in the state, he said.
Ashoka said the BJP is ready for the elections to the corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), and given the condition of potholed roads, the government’s failure to manage solid waste, and the law and order situation, the Congress is certain to face defeat in the corporation polls. The decision on the BJP-JDS alliance would be taken by the high command leaders, he said.