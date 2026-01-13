Don’t give assent to hate speech Bill: BJP to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot

BENGALURU: THE opposition BJP delegation, headed by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, on Monday appealed to Governor Thawarchand Gehlot not to give his assent to the hate speech Bill, which was passed in the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi recently. They also asked the Governor to take action against providing houses to those who had encroached on government land in Kogilu in Bengaluru.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the Governor, Ashoka said the law against hate speech was passed without discussion in the Assembly, and it can be used against anyone, even for pointing a finger at the state government. The BJP leader said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is imposing an Emergency.

The BJP leader said Congress is trying to suppress the freedom of expression, and if the Act is implemented, the police can arrest anyone, including opposition MLAs, and register cases on the directions of the government.