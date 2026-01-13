Dy CM Shivakumar in Delhi on January 16 to discuss Assam polls, likely to meet Priyanka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPPC) President DK Shivakumar will visit Delhi on January 16 to take part in a preparatory meeting for the Assam Assembly elections, for which he has been appointed as an observer by the Congress.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Shivakumar is expected to meet AICC General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, who is the chief of the screening committee for the selection of candidates. Shivakumar is also likely to meet Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi.

On Monday, Shivakumar called on AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru and spoke to him for 45 minutes. The duo flew together to Kalaburagi to take part in an official event. Replying to the chances of the Congress high command summoning Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Delhi, Kharge said, “If and when required, the high command will take a decision”.

CM and Deputy CM to receive Rahul in Mysuru

CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will receive LoP in Lok Sabha and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi at the Mysuru airport on Tuesday. Rahul will be landing in Mysuru and flying to Gudalur in The Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu in a helicopter. Rahul will attend the golden jubilee of St Thomas English High School and return to Mysuru by 4.30pm and take a flight back to Delhi, informed sources said.