Ex-minister Rajanna’s entry sets up CM Siddaramaiah–DCM Shivakumar face-off in Karnataka Apex Bank president poll

BENGALURU: Amid a tussle over change in leadership, camps of CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar are set to face off in the elections to the president’s post of the Karnataka State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd. The trigger is former cooperation minister KN Rajanna filing his nomination papers on Monday for the president’s post.

Being a close aide of Siddaramaiah, Rajanna’s entry is being interpreted as a counter to Shivakumar, who wanted to make his brother-in-law and MLC S Ravi the president.

Rajanna, after being removed as minister, continued his grip over the cooperative sector. He has already been a president twice of the 110-year-old Apex Bank... from October 2001 to April 2005 and August 2015 to September, 2020. He is now the president of Tumakuru District Central Cooperative (DCC) bank and has been delegated as nominee to the Apex Bank, while Ravi is coming from the Bengaluru DCC bank. Eighteen

DCC banks across the state have delegated their nominees and the Mysore-Chamarajanagar bank is also expected to do it soon. The elections, a formality, will be held on January 23 for their confirmation as directors. Two weeks later, elections will be held for the president’s post.