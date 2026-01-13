Family in Karnataka's Lakkundi relinquishes claim on buried gold, officials term it treasure

LAKKUNDI/GADAG: The developments after a family in Lakkundi found a stash of gold ornaments buried under the earth on their land took a new twist on Monday. The family who earlier staked claim on the gold now says they do not want it. State Archaeological Survey of India Director Dr R Shejeshwar visited Lakkundi on Monday and confirmed that the find is a treasure.

However, the change of mind reportedly took place after some seniors of the village told the Ritti family that taking possession of a treasure is a sin.

Several villagers told the family that their land where the treasure was found is located behind the Lakshmi temple, hence, they should donate the land to the temple. Heeding this, the family has now requested the district administration to help them get another house.

Iraanna Bandi, a septuagenarian, said, “We have seen many people who had taken such treasures suffering losses. Call it superstition, karma or whatever, but we have seen some families who suffered after taking gold dug up from their lands. Hence, we have suggested to the Ritti family to ask the government for help in getting a new house, and we will also help them.”