G-RAM G may be amended further considering flaws, if any: Minister Shobha

HUBBALLI: Union Minister for Labour and Employment and MSME Shobha Karandlaje on Monday said changes made to the rural employment guarantee scheme through the new law,

Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin (VB-G RAM G), could be amended further in the coming years, considering the flaws in its implementation, to effectively generate employment and create permanent assets in rural areas.

She said the new law was necessitated as complaints against MGNREGA were too many. Over 10.5 lakh different types of complaints, like fake job cards, using machines instead of human labour for work and misappropriation of funds, had been registered over the years. MPs from different parties, including from the opposition, commended the new law off the record, but are now forced to oppose it for the sake of opposing, she added.

She said PM Narendra Modi was thinking of changing MGNREGA from his very first term and entrusted the work to Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he was chief minister during both UPA and NDA governments and was aware of flaws in its implementation. After consulting with all stakeholders, the Centre passed the Bill after adequate discussion, she noted.

Questioning Congress’ opposition to VB-G RAM G, she said if they are opposing it just over change in the name, it will not hold ground, but they have to clarify whether they favour faults in MGNREGA implementation and big pilferage of taxpayers’ money. The Centre has spent Rs 10.67 lakh crore under the scheme since its inception in 2005, while crores of rupees have been swindled, she added.