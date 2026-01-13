Government financially strong, BJP netas experts in spreading lies, says CM Siddaramaiah

KALABURAGI: REFUTING the claims made by the BJP for calling the State Government bankrupt, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government is financially strong, and hence it is able to take up works worth over Rs 900 crore in a single constituency of Jewargi on Monday.

Initiating several development works at Yadrami in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi district, the CM said that the BJP leaders are experts in telling lies. “They are alleging that the government has become bankrupt after implementing the five guarantee schemes. If that is the case, how can we lay foundation stones and inaugurate works worth over Rs 900 crore in a single constituency?” the chief minister said.

He said the Congress promised 295 assurances apart from the five guarantees in its 2023 Assembly election manifesto and has so far implemented 243 assurances and the guarantees. “We will implement the remaining assurances at the earliest. During the 2013 elections, the Congress promised 165 assurances and implemented 158. The BJP in 2018 gave 600 assurances and did not implement even 10% of them,” Siddaramaiah added.

The CM said that his government has released sufficient compensation for the losses incurred in the 2025 monsoon.

“Let people decide what the BJP government has done to them and what we are doing. It is the Congress that brought the amendment to Article 371(J) for Kalyana Karnataka, and it has released Rs 13,000 crore in three years to the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB),” he said.

The CM said that he had constituted the Govind Rao Committee a year back to study how much the Nanjundappa Committee report has been implemented for bringing backward regions of the state on par with developed regions and the measures to be taken to improve the backward regions. “The committee is expected to submit its report later this month or next month. The State Government will study it and implement it,” Siddaramaiah said.