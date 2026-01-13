Karnataka government released ‘unscientific’ quota list for GBA to delay polls: BJP

BENGALURU: The BJP, welcoming the Supreme Court directive on holding polls to five corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) by June 30, said it is a loss of face to the Congress-led state government for deliberately delaying the elections on different pretexts.

They are, however, still not hopeful of timely elections as they complain that the Other Backward Class (OBC) (A) and OBC (B) reservations were done in an unscientific manner to knock out eligible and winnable BJP leaders in Bengaluru.

Questioning the recent draft ward reservation, Jayanagar BJP MLA CK Ramamurthy, who was also a corporator, said, “Many will approach the court, and this situation will help the Congress to delay the polls further.”

He added that the government has used the reservation exercise to selectively target the BJP, beginning with Leader of Opposition R Ashoka’s Padmanabhanagar assembly constituency’s Yediyur ward. It is considered as the home ground for BJP leader NR Ramesh and the ward is now reserved for OBC (B) (women), where neither Ramesh nor his wife is eligible.

Similarly, Jayanagar constituency’s Shakhambari Nagar ward is now reserved for OBC ‘B’. “Former BJP Corporator Somashekhar is popular in the ward for his works and is sure to win. However, he is not eligible to contest due to the recent reservation”, Ramamurthy explained.