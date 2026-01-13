Karnataka government to expand EV charging facilities in state

BENGALURU: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Monday said thousands of charging stations have been established across Karnataka, and the government will expand the electric vehicles (EV) infrastructure further as the automobile market is seeing a rapid shift towards EVs.

Patil handed over the Yamaha EC-06 electric scooter, manufactured by Karnataka-based River Mobility under an industrial partnership promoting local production, to the globally renowned Yamaha company at its Bengaluru facility on Monday. While Yamaha shares its brand and expertise, River handles the actual production.

“The commencement of local production of such two-wheelers, which make urban mobility eco-friendly, seamless and sustainable, marks a significant milestone in the State’s industrial growth. It reflects Karnataka’s progress in building future-ready mobility systems,” said Patil, who also inspected the company’s infrastructure.

The facility will produce around 2,000 units annually. Each scooter will feature locally manufactured batteries capable of running up to one lakh kilometres and carries a 10-year warranty. Patil added that promoting local manufacturing will create substantial economic value by generating skilled employment, strengthening the local supply chain, and opening new opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises.