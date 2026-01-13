SC directs government to hold GBA polls by June 30

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Karnataka government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold the long-pending polls to the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) by June 30.

Fixing the schedule for the poll process, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice JK Maheshwari said the final ward-wise reservation list shall be published by the state government by February 20 and made it clear that no further extension shall be granted.

The order was passed on a plea by the Karnataka government, which was challenging the Karnataka High Court’s order of December 2020, directing SEC to hold the local body elections expeditiously after finalising the electoral rolls. The SC is monitoring the compliance of its earlier orders.

‘Ward-wise reservations under way, will be done in a month’

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Karnataka government, submitted that the exercise of finalising and notifying ward-wise reservations is under way and will be done within a month.

The bench took the statement on record and fixed February 20 as the final deadline for publication of reservations.

Senior advocate KN Phanindra, appearing for SEC, told the court that the date for publication of the final voter list was fixed as March 16, keeping in mind the fixture of board and college examinations. He submitted that educational institutions will be used as polling stations and teachers will be deployed for election duties.