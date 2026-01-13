Two more Bangladeshis arrested, total 17 in fortnight in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Hebbagodi police on Sunday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in the city, bringing the total number of such arrests over the last two weeks to 17.
The two arrested on Sunday have been identified as Jahidul Islam (35) and Fairoz (32).
A senior police officer said as per preliminary investigation, the accused entered India through West Bengal and travelled to other cities before settling in Bengaluru. They were engaged in various jobs, including working as scrap dealers, construction workers and daily-wage labourers.
Acting on a tip-off, the police launched a search operation and initially arrested four persons. During questioning, the accused revealed information about others who had been brought in and were staying illegally. Subsequently, 17 persons have been arrested so far and booked under the Foreigners Act. They will be produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) for further action.
The police added that the accused had obtained fake Aadhaar cards and other documents, and some of them had been staying in Bengaluru for the last five years.
Migrant worker assaulted over suspicion of being Bangladeshi
Mangaluru: A labourer from Jharkhand was assaulted in Mangaluru’s Kavoor on Sunday after being falsely accused of being a Bangladeshi. The victim, Diljan Ansari, was reportedly targeted by four men who intercepted him around 6:30 pm and demanded he produce identity documents to prove his citizenship. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy confirmed that Ansari is an Indian who has been working in Mangaluru for over a decade, typically spending four to six months in the city annually.
The attackers-identified as Sagar, Danush, Lalu, and Mohan, allegedly escalated the confrontation. The group is accused of using Ansari’s own work tools to strike him on the head. The assault was halted only after a woman intervened. The labourer initially fled to his residence without reporting the matter.
The incident came to light only after local community leaders alerted the police. All the four accused are residents of Kulur and police are investigating reports that they are activists associated with the Bajrang Dal.
Woman held for raising ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan
Bengaluru: The Hebbagodi police have arrested a woman for allegedly raising ‘Jai Bangla’ slogan during the demolition of sheds in Podu village in Hebbagodi. According to the FIR, a man who was recording a video asked the woman to raise ‘Jai Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. However, the woman allegedly raised the slogan ‘Jai Bangla’.
After moving a little further, she was heard raising ‘Jai Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Police said the woman was arrested for allegedly raising the slogan with the intention of creating hatred and for hurting the sentiments of Indians.