Two more Bangladeshis arrested, total 17 in fortnight in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Hebbagodi police on Sunday arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in the city, bringing the total number of such arrests over the last two weeks to 17.

The two arrested on Sunday have been identified as Jahidul Islam (35) and Fairoz (32).

A senior police officer said as per preliminary investigation, the accused entered India through West Bengal and travelled to other cities before settling in Bengaluru. They were engaged in various jobs, including working as scrap dealers, construction workers and daily-wage labourers.

Acting on a tip-off, the police launched a search operation and initially arrested four persons. During questioning, the accused revealed information about others who had been brought in and were staying illegally. Subsequently, 17 persons have been arrested so far and booked under the Foreigners Act. They will be produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) for further action.

The police added that the accused had obtained fake Aadhaar cards and other documents, and some of them had been staying in Bengaluru for the last five years.