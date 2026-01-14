Bescom launches land aggregator portal to fast-track EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure

BENGALURU: Bescom on Tuesday announced the launch of its land aggregator portal for the establishment of EV-charging and battery-swapping stations.

Bescom officials said this initiative is aimed at accelerating EV infrastructure development and supporting the state’s clean and sustainable mobility transition.

The portal serves as a single-window interface for private landowners, government departments, private institutions and Charge Point Operators seeking to establish EV-charging and battery-swapping stations across the state.

It will also enable coordinated power supply arrangements through Bescom. The officials said the portal will enable landowners and EV infrastructure developers to fast-track the establishment of public EV-charging facilities in urban areas and highway corridors.

It is aligned with national electric mobility programmes, including National Highways for Electric Vehicles, and reflects the broader objective of promoting clean mobility and scalable EV infrastructure in the state, the officials said.