BMRCL invites tenders for Phase-3 works

BENGALURU: BMRCL on Tuesday invited tenders for three major civil construction packages under Phase-3 (Orange Line) of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project at an estimated cost of over Rs 4,000 crore after a delay of over a year following Centre’s approval.

According to a notification, the work includes construction of elevated metro structures, viaducts, rail-cum-road flyovers and stations as part of the proposed double-decker corridors.

Package-1, estimated at Rs 1,375.66 crore, includes construction of elevated structures over a stretch of 6.5 km, excluding JP Nagar 4th Phase station, along with four elevated double-decker metro stations in the central portion of the project. The package also includes a 5695-metre rail-cum-road flyover, loops and ramps, demolition of the Dollars Colony Junction flyover, road-widening, utility diversion and allied works.