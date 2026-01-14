BMRCL invites tenders for Phase-3 works

BENGALURU: BMRCL on Tuesday invited tenders for three major civil construction packages under Phase-3 (Orange Line) of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Project at an estimated cost of over Rs 4,000 crore after a delay of over a year following Centre’s approval.
According to a notification, the work includes construction of elevated metro structures, viaducts, rail-cum-road flyovers and stations as part of the proposed double-decker corridors.
Package-1, estimated at Rs 1,375.66 crore, includes construction of elevated structures over a stretch of 6.5 km, excluding JP Nagar 4th Phase station, along with four elevated double-decker metro stations in the central portion of the project. The package also includes a 5695-metre rail-cum-road flyover, loops and ramps, demolition of the Dollars Colony Junction flyover, road-widening, utility diversion and allied works.
Package-2 covers 5.4 km of elevated structures and four elevated double-decker stations at Hoskerehalli, Dwaraka Nagar, Mysore Road, Nagarbhavi Circle and other areas along with associated flyover and roadworks estimated at Rs 1,396.10 crore.
Package-3, estimated at Rs 1,415.65 crore, includes construction of approximately 6.6 km of elevated metro stretches across two corridors, three elevated double-decker stations and one single-decker station at Sunkadakatte, besides depot entry and exit lines, loops, ramps, road-widening and utility shifting works.
Tender documents will be on the Central Public Procurement (CPP) portal till February 25 with technical bids scheduled to be opened on February 27. The double-decker corridors are a key component of BMRCL’s Phase-3 expansion aimed at integrating metro lines with road infrastructure along high-traffic corridors of the city.