College of fisheries, Mangaluru develops chrome-free eco-friendly leather from fish skin waste

MANGALURU: College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, in association with other institutes across India have come up with a sustainable method to convert the fish skin, which is typically discarded as waste by the fish industry, into chrome-free eco-friendly leather.

The study was taken up under Dr B Manjanaik, Professor and Head of Department of Fish Processing Technology, College of Fisheries, Mangaluru at Hoige Bazar and it focused on standardising the leather production from the skin of unicorn leatherjacket (Aluterus monoceros) using chrome-free tanning methods.

“Sustainable utilisation of the fish skin waste for the production of chrome-free leather is an eco-friendly alternative to the old leather-making methods, which often involve use of harmful chemicals. This not only reduces environmental impact but also adds value to a material that would otherwise be wasted,” he said.