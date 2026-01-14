Exam panel may rope in school education dept

“The entire department is under the scanner because of some teachers trying to promote their students,” he said. Nitalli added, “In the previous academic years, KSEAB used to set question papers

only for the final exams and the preparatory question papers were set by the district level officers. But this year, KSEAB has been setting both for preparatory and final question papers as we wanted to promote the same quality and pattern of questions in the blueprint framed by the department.”

Nitalli said the question papers will continue to be released on the portal for the remaining SSLC preparatory examinations. He said, “For the final exams, the question papers will be in hard copies and they will reach the exam hall under tight security. The seal will be opened by the teachers in the exam hall after displaying the envelope to the students and five of them sign on a document declaring that the seal is not tampered with.”