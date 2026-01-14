GBA to fast-track white-topping in Vijayanagar

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has instructed officials to expedite the white-topping work being carried out in Vijayanagar RPC Layout.

While inspecting the ongoing works in Bengaluru West City Corporation on Tuesday, he instructed officials to ensure proper rainwater drainage at locations where white-topping works are underway.

“Side drains must be constructed correctly, and pedestrian pathways should be developed in accordance with prescribed standards”, he said. He emphasised that all white-topping works must be carried out while strictly maintaining quality.

“White topping work has been undertaken on the 1.4 km stretch of road from Railway Parallel Road, West Of Chord Road, to 5th Main Road. So far, 645 meters of the road have been completed, and officials have been directed to accelerate the remaining work and complete it swiftly”, Rao said.