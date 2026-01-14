GBA to fast-track white-topping in Vijayanagar

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has instructed officials to expedite the white-topping work being carried out in Vijayanagar RPC Layout.
While inspecting the ongoing works in Bengaluru West City Corporation on Tuesday, he instructed officials to ensure proper rainwater drainage at locations where white-topping works are underway.
“Side drains must be constructed correctly, and pedestrian pathways should be developed in accordance with prescribed standards”, he said. He emphasised that all white-topping works must be carried out while strictly maintaining quality.
“White topping work has been undertaken on the 1.4 km stretch of road from Railway Parallel Road, West Of Chord Road, to 5th Main Road. So far, 645 meters of the road have been completed, and officials have been directed to accelerate the remaining work and complete it swiftly”, Rao said.
Officials also inspected Hoskerehalli and for the Kere Kodi Road widening, private land, including that of the PES Ground and NICE authority be transferred for the widening. Buffer road work is to be carried out from Kere Kodi Road to Rajarajeshwari Nagar Arch and from Nayandahalli Circle to V Legacy Road.
The tender process must be completed quickly so that work can begin promptly. Plans should also be prepared for the construction of cross roads in the area. Javaregowdana Doddi Road also needs widening, and officials have been instructed to inspect and take appropriate measures, Rao said.
Development work at Nagarabavi Lake, costing Rs 3.5 crore, is underway across 4.7 acres.
“Work includes removing encroachments, constructing inlet and outlet channels, walkway, fencing, security personnel cabins, desilting, and bund development. Most of the work has been completed,” officials said.