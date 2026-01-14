Illegal boat safaris operate in Kabini despite ban

MYSURU: At a time when the state government has suspended safari services in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger reserve amid man-animal conflict, concerns have been raised over boat services and boat safaris by resorts in the Kabini backwaters without mandatory permissions.

According to wildlife conservation norms and tourism regulations, any tourism activity in ecosensitive zones, particularly in forest buffer areas and backwaters adjoining protected forests, requires clearance from the taluk or district administration, besides that of the forest department and in certain cases, the National Board for Wildlife. However, sources allege that some private resorts in the Kabini region are offering boat rides and so-called boat safaris to tourists, bypassing these statutory approvals.