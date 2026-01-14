India emerging as one of Germany’s key economic partners, says Merz

BENGALURU: With intensified efforts to finalise an EU-India trade agreement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday said that India is emerging as one of the key economic partners of Germany.
During his visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday, Merz said that India is emerging as one of his country’s key economic partners. “Many German companies depend on Indian skilled workers and the dynamism of this market. That is why we are intensifying our efforts to finalise an EU–India trade agreement. This is in our mutual interest,” he said.
Merz was welcomed by Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil at the Kempegowda International Airport with engagements focused on strengthening business and technology collaboration between India and Germany, particularly in areas of advanced manufacturing, and innovation.
Merz visited the campus of German technology major Bosch at Adugodi, and praised Bengaluru’s ecosystem, saying that “impressive expertise is concentrated here” and describing the city’s economic growth as marked by “unbelievable dynamism”.
He noted that Bosch employs nearly 40,000 people in India and is actively engaged in emerging areas such as hydrogen-based technologies for trucks and the application of artificial intelligence in industrial processes.
Merz also highlighted the significant presence of other German companies in India, pointing out that software major SAP employs around 17,000 people in the country, while Germany’s pharmaceutical industry is increasingly viewing India as a key partner.
Referring to cultural and educational exchanges, he said around 2.5 lakh people in India are currently learning the German language and noted that Bengaluru issues more German visas than any other city in the world. Language, work and academic exchanges, he said, serve the interests of both economies.
At the Bosch campus, the German Chancellor was hosted by Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India and Managing Director of Bosch Limited. The delegation was shown several innovations developed in India, including a hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE) demonstrator truck with an integrated powertrain and telematics system, reflecting Bosch’s focus on zero-emission and sustainable mobility. The delegation also reviewed Bosch’s software and AI capabilities, including AIShield, an artificial intelligence security platform backed by over 150 patents.