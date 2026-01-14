India emerging as one of Germany’s key economic partners, says Merz

BENGALURU: With intensified efforts to finalise an EU-India trade agreement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday said that India is emerging as one of the key economic partners of Germany.

During his visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday, Merz said that India is emerging as one of his country’s key economic partners. “Many German companies depend on Indian skilled workers and the dynamism of this market. That is why we are intensifying our efforts to finalise an EU–India trade agreement. This is in our mutual interest,” he said.

Merz was welcomed by Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil at the Kempegowda International Airport with engagements focused on strengthening business and technology collaboration between India and Germany, particularly in areas of advanced manufacturing, and innovation.

Merz visited the campus of German technology major Bosch at Adugodi, and praised Bengaluru’s ecosystem, saying that “impressive expertise is concentrated here” and describing the city’s economic growth as marked by “unbelievable dynamism”.