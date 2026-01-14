Karnataka govt to build 1,000-bed hospital with Premji Foundation

BENGALURU: After serious resistance from the Opposition and various non-government organisations, the Karnataka government has dropped the idea of going ahead with construction of hospitals and colleges in the Public-Private Partnership model. However, they have allocated a 10-acre land in Kyalasanahalli in Bengaluru North to come up with a 1,000 bed hospital with the help of Azim Premji Foundation (APF).

Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said, "It will be a multi-speciality hospital to cater to the needs of patients coming from the rural areas. The work will begin soon at a total cost of Rs 1,000 crore and the foundation will spend Rs 350 crore for the maintenance every year. It is given for a 99 years lease period. The poor cannot afford organ transplantation and its treatment with the rise in costs. Therefore, this hospital will cater to such expensive health services."

He further explained, "Similar to Jayadeva and Kidwai hospital model, this hospital will provide 70% of the services for free and another 30% will be based on the minimal charges which will include compensations under various government schemes, reimbursement of insurance services and others. There will be no role of the government or it will be minimal and APF will be given completely free hand to run the hospital. Only the Medical Education Minister and the Principal Secretary and Director of the Department will be the board members of this hospital."