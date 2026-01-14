Karnataka organ donations rise to all-time high in 2025, experts flag systemic gaps limiting potential

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded 198 organ donations in 2025, the highest in the state’s history, up from 178 in 2023.

While the increase places the state third nationally after Tamil Nadu and Telangana, health experts said the improvement remains modest and points to deeper systemic gaps.

“The improvement is just more than 10 per cent. There is progress, but a lot more remains to be done. There is still a large untapped pool of potential donors, especially in major government hospitals that handle trauma and neurological cases,” Harsh Gupta, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, said.

Officials said the growth was driven by structural changes in the transplant ecosystem.

“We increased the number of transplant centres, expedited hospital renewals and expanded organ retrieval centres. Cross-matching laboratories were established in Mangaluru, Hubballi and Mysuru, reducing delays and avoiding the need to transport samples to Bengaluru,” the official said.

The state has also procured a new software platform aimed at improving transparency, allocation efficiency and real-time communication between donor and recipient hospitals from this year.

Surgeons involved in public-sector transplants say public confidence in organ donation has improved gradually over the past decade.