Karnataka police bust Rs 240 crore investment fraud racket, 12 arrested

BENGALURU: The Hulimavu police have busted a major investment fraud and illegal online gambling racket, arresting 12 people from different states, including Karnataka.

With this, an estimated Rs 240 crore fraud has come to light, of which Rs 24 crore has been frozen, along with over 4,500 mule bank accounts.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Huzaifa (22) and his mother Sabana, residents of HSR Layout, Bengaluru.

The other accused are Ankit Kumar Singh (32) and Akash Jaiswal (29) from Uttar Pradesh; Ajith Kumar Yadav (29) from Bihar; Satyakumar Pandey (27) from Jharkhand; Abhishek Singh Rathore, Vishwajit Singh Shekhawat, Kushal Singh Chauhan, Pradeep Singh Tanwar, Pitambar Singh, and Ajay Kumar—all residents of Rajasthan, aged between 25 and 30 years.

The prime accused, Prem Nathaneja (44), was operating the network from Dubai, police said, adding that a Look Out Circular is being issued against him. A cricket betting case has also been registered against him in Mumbai, and his family members are involved in the racket.

Police said Huzaifa was heading the racket in India and was responsible for creating mule bank accounts. Most of the accounts were opened in Bengaluru by targeting economically weaker individuals, who were paid between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000 to open accounts. Huzaifa collected their ATM cards and passbooks and sent them to Delhi.

Accused Ajit and Kushal acted as coordinators between Prem and the mule account handlers, while other accused managed transactions from an apartment in Delhi. Pradeep Singh handled the social media accounts used to promote the fraudulent platforms.