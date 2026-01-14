Lakkundi family’s honesty much appreciated, says HK Patil

LAKKUNDI/GADAG: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil visited Lakkundi on Tuesday and said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had praised the Ritti family and said their honesty was much more precious than the treasure found on their land. He said the government would help the family as per law.
Patil felicitated the Ritti family members, saying they have become a role model, and praised their honesty, especially that of 14-year-old Prajwal Ritti, who brought the entire incident to light. He said the district administration will honour them on January 26 at Gadag Stadium during the Republic Day function.
Patil said, “The government is making continuous efforts to declare Lakkundi as a World Heritage Site. The treasure discovered comprises gold ornaments weighing 466gm and copper items of 634gm, which the district administration has taken into its custody.” “Prajwal kept the copper pipe safely in the temple room and locked it.
He then discussed it with the local gram panchayat members and villagers and handed over the items to the district administration, and has been appreciated by the CM,” Patil said. The district administration will take decision on where the treasure should be kept, as per law.