Man convicted in Mangaluru double murder case

MANGALURU: The Second Additional District and Sessions Court has convicted Alfonso Saldanha in the Elinje double murder case that took place within the limits of Mulki Police Station in Mangaluru in the year 2020. Public Prosecutor Judith Crasta said that the quantum of punishment will be announced on January 14.

Saldanha, a neighbour of the deceased, frequently quarrelled with the couple over trivial issues. On 29 April, 2020, following an argument, Saldanha stabbed Vincent D’Souza and Helen D’Souza. While Vincent lost his life on the spot, Helen breathed her last on the way to a hospital.

Initially the case was in the First Additional District and Sessions Court judge Mallikarjuna Swamy who examined 24 witnesses and marked 46 documents. Saldanha had filed a petition to High Court seeking a referral to a medical examination for psychiatric evaluation which was rejected by the High Court.