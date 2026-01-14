Pleasing top brass takes priority over Karnataka’s global standing: BJP

BENGALURU: The opposition BJP slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not giving due importance to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday.
While the German Chancellor landed in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar chose to be in Mysuru to receive Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who was merely transiting to Ooty, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said.
Welcoming the head of state from one of the world’s strongest economies was relegated to the back seat, he said. “Political loyalty and high command pleasing took priority over Karnataka’s global standing. This is not just bad optics - it reflects a deep disregard for the state’s interests,” Ashoka said, terming it as misplaced priorities and missed opportunities.
Ashoka said that Merz’s visit was a moment of immense diplomatic, economic, and strategic significance for Karnataka, and any other responsible CM would have personally ensured that such a visit was accorded the seriousness it deserved - as an opportunity for investment, industry, employment, and long-term growth for Karnataka. Ashoka said
that Karnataka deserves leadership that puts the state before the party, the state’s progress before power politics, and global opportunities before political appeasement.
“What a departure in state protocol SoP. German Chancellor visits the state. MB Patil visits the airport to receive him. If this were to happen 20 years back, CM Krishna would have perhaps chosen to welcome German Chancellor, not LoP Rahul Gandhi in Mysuru,” senior BJP leader and former minister Suresh Kumar said.
Meanwhile, the CM’s decision to travel to Mysuru from Bengaluru to welcome Rahul has sparked disapproval across political circles, including among the former’s own friends and members of progressive groups, who questioned the necessity and timing of the move.
Siddaramaiah’s brief visit, which coincided with speculation over leadership equations in the state, has been viewed by many as a political gesture.
What has further added to the criticism is that Siddaramaiah reportedly skipped the silver jubilee celebrations of the prestigious Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival in Mysuru held on Monday evening and instead sent Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi for the event.
This did not go well with several progressive writers and thinkers who took part in the event. “Skipping a cultural event, especially the silver jubilee event of Bahuroopi, made us sad. But now when we see him making a symbolic airport visit sends uncomfortable signals about his priorities,” said a senior theatre person, who is also a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.