QR-based Metro travel passes from tomorrow

BENGALURU: In a move aimed at enhancing commuter convenience and accelerating digital ticketing, BMRCL on Tuesday announced the launch of mobile QR-based periodical passes offering unlimited travel for one, three and five days. The new passes will be available from Thursday on the Namma Metro mobile application.

Till now, such unlimited travel passes were issued only as Contactless Smart Cards (CSC), which required commuters to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50. With the introduction of mobile QR passes, passengers can avail unlimited travel without paying any security deposit as they are issued digitally through mobile phones.