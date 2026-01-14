QR-based Metro travel passes from tomorrow

BENGALURU: In a move aimed at enhancing commuter convenience and accelerating digital ticketing, BMRCL on Tuesday announced the launch of mobile QR-based periodical passes offering unlimited travel for one, three and five days. The new passes will be available from Thursday on the Namma Metro mobile application.
Till now, such unlimited travel passes were issued only as Contactless Smart Cards (CSC), which required commuters to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 50. With the introduction of mobile QR passes, passengers can avail unlimited travel without paying any security deposit as they are issued digitally through mobile phones.
According to BMRCL, commuters can purchase the passes easily through the app and use the QR code displayed on their phones to enter and exit stations by scanning it at Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates, enabling a fully contactless travel experience. The facility is expected to be extended to other mobile ticketing platforms shortly.
Under the new fare structure, a one-day unlimited travel pass costs Rs 250 compared to smart card’s Rs 300, including the deposit. The three-day and five-day passes cost Rs 550 and Rs 850, respectively, making the mobile QR option cheaper across all categories. BMRCL has urged commuters to shift to mobile QR-based passes to save time, avoid queues for card issuance and refunds, and enjoy a smoother travel experience.