Rahul holds separate talks with CM, DCM at Mysuru airport

MYSURU: In a development that has triggered political speculation, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held brief but separate conversations with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on the runway of the Mysuru airport while returning from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Rahul, who arrived at Mysuru to change flights in the evening, spoke first with Siddaramaiah and later with Shivakumar for about one-and-a-half minutes each, before all three leaders were seen conversing together. The Congress leadership, however, remained tight-lipped on the nature of the discussions, particularly amid speculation over leadership-related issues in Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah had clarified that he did not have any political discussions with Rahul during their brief meeting at the Mysuru airport. He said there is no confusion within Congress on the leadership issue and reiterated that the final decision rests with the Congress high command which will be followed accordingly. But within a few hours of this statement, Rahul who returned to the Mysuru airport after taking part in a private school event in Gudalur in Nilgiris of Tamil Nadu held a brief conversation with both the leaders.