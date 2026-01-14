Regularise homes, rehabilitate evictees, activists tell police

BENGALURU: Kogilu Layout Slum Residents’ Struggle Committee has demanded that the government provide permanent rehabilitation to the affected families by reconstructing their homes immediately. The panel urged the government to stop eviction and implement a ‘Zero Eviction Policy’. On December 20, the authorities razed houses in Kogilu’s ‘Fakir Colony’ and ‘Waseem Layout’ in Yelahanka in Bengaluru North taluk.

Committee members demanded that 188 families must be regularised under Section 94(C) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act 1964, and given land rights (hakku patras) and houses. They said all evictions of the poor must stop immediately and the government must ensure livable housing for all poor communities under the ‘Housing for All’ scheme.

“As agreed by Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, immediate rehabilitation arrangements must be made. No tokenism, what is required is humanity. Do not look at language or religion; the government must follow human values, give priority to working people, and provide rehabilitation,” said former minister BT Lalitha Nayak.

Citing AT Ramaswamy’s report on encroachments, Veerasangaiah, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, said many powerful people have encroached thousands of acres of government land, and no action has been taken. He likened the demolition to using ‘Brahmastra’ against sparrows.