Row over naming sports complex after Dr G Parameshwara

TUMAKURU: Renaming, though unofficially, a sports complex near Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Tumakuru city after district in-charge and Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has triggered a controversy with BJP members staging a protest against the district administration’s move.

The issue appears to have turned into a blessing for Parameshwara as members of several Dalit organisations countered BJP with a protest at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium. They also raised slogans, favouring Parameshwara as next chief minister.

The protests also coincided with Congress launching “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram” against the Narendra Modi government’s move to replace the rural job scheme with VB-G RAM G by removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name.

The district administration had sent a proposal to the youth empowerment and sports department to name the complex, opposite Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, after Parameshwara. As the state-level sports meet was set to begin, the department installed a signboard on the building that read Dr G Parameshwara Indoor Sports Complex.

A curtain-raiser for the seven-day sports meet was held at the complex, which sported the new name. Karnataka Athletics Association president and MLC K Govindaraj inaugurated the event.