Row over naming sports complex after Dr G Parameshwara

TUMAKURU: Renaming, though unofficially, a sports complex near Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Tumakuru city after district in-charge and Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has triggered a controversy with BJP members staging a protest against the district administration’s move.
The issue appears to have turned into a blessing for Parameshwara as members of several Dalit organisations countered BJP with a protest at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium. They also raised slogans, favouring Parameshwara as next chief minister.
The protests also coincided with Congress launching “MGNREGA Bachao Sangram” against the Narendra Modi government’s move to replace the rural job scheme with VB-G RAM G by removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name.
The district administration had sent a proposal to the youth empowerment and sports department to name the complex, opposite Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, after Parameshwara. As the state-level sports meet was set to begin, the department installed a signboard on the building that read Dr G Parameshwara Indoor Sports Complex.
A curtain-raiser for the seven-day sports meet was held at the complex, which sported the new name. Karnataka Athletics Association president and MLC K Govindaraj inaugurated the event.
Parameshwara, however, said, “I want to clarify that we are not changing the name of Mahatma Gandhi Stadium. Some sports persons wanted to give me recognition and decided to name an annexure after me. I am also a sports person, am I not? Look at me as a sportsperson, and not as a politician.”
Hitting back at BJP, he said, “They are jealous of even a shed being named after me.”
BJP MLAs B Suresh Gowda and GB Jyothiganesh on Monday attacked Parameshwara. But on Tuesday, Jyothiganesh met Parameshwara and reconciled after realising that it was not the stadium that had been renamed.
Over 4,000 sportspersons from across the state are expected to take part in the event scheduled to be held between January 16 and 22. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate it and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will participate in the valedictory.