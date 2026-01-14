‘Save MGNREGA’ must become people’s movement: CM Siddaramaiah

Further, Shivakumar said that the Congress high command has given directives on how to go about the protest. “In the first phase, the district in-charge ministers will be addressing press conferences in each district. Everyone has to follow the AICC guidelines. We will remove those who don’t take up any responsibility. The AICC is sending a team to appoint new district presidents,” he said.

Shivakumar also said that they will take a decision on calling a two-day special session of the Assembly in the next Cabinet meeting. He also said that a 5-10 km padayatra must be organised in all Assembly constituencies. “A memorandum must be submitted to the taluk office after the padayatra. I will come for the padayatra in four or five places. I will surely take part in the padayatra at Shikaripura. I will come to constituencies where we don’t have an MLA,” Shivakumar, who is also the KPCC chief, said.

On the new party offices across Karnataka, Shivakumar said the party had 19 sites and 45 own buildings in the past. “Sixty-four new sites have been registered for the party since I took over. Another 58 sites are in the process of registration. We will have 122 assets, and we need to take them to 186. We have decided to mandatorily build party offices in all the districts and taluk centres. Many party leaders have given as many as 22 sites to the party,” he said.