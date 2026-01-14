Siddlaghatta CMC workers protest against Congress leader Rajeev Gowda for threatening official

CHIKBALLAPUR: Scores of Siddlaghatta City Municipal Council workers staged a dharna in front of the Siddlaghatta CMC, demanding action against Congress leader Rajeev Gowda for scolding CMC Commissioner Amrutha and allegedly threatening CMC staff over phone.

Higher Education and Chikballapur District Minister Dr M C Sudhakar also expressed his displeasure on Rajeev Gowda for his act against government officials and said he has already taken up the issue with the state high command.

He added that after listening to the conversation, he felt deeply hurt by the words used by Gowda.

He said Amrutha is a public servant and due respect should be given to all officials.

“It has also come to light that no permissions were taken for fixing banners and so the act of Rajeev Gowda is unfair,” he said.

According to sources, on Wednesday, Rajeev Gowda, who unsuccessfully contested the Siddlaghatta seat on a Congress ticket, called CMC Commissioner Amrutha and questioned her over the removal of the banner.