Sowjanya’s mother moves Karnataka HC for separate FIRs into 74 cases by SIT

The petitioner contended that the systematic pattern of immediate burial of bodies in unrecorded graves, coupled with deliberate failure to follow mandatory investigative procedures to rule out homicides, constitutes a gross violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 to the 74 victims and to their families who have been searching for them.

The petitioner said the SIT should immediately take steps to enable identification of the 74 victims and to provide information to families who may be searching for missing persons such as compile and publish a public notice in widely circulated newspapers and a dedicated public website containing a list of all 74 cases with FIR numbers along with when body was found, location where it was found, gender, estimated age, etc.

It will enable families of the missing to approach SIT. SIT should submit the status report on a periodic basis to the court. Therefore, a direction be issued to SIT, the petitioner urged.