Three Belgavi youth under cyber slavery in Cambodia saved

BELAGAVI: In a dramatic international rescue operation, the Belagavi police successfully freed three young men from the clutches of a cybercrime syndicate in Cambodia and brought them safely back home, saving their lives after a month of brutal captivity.
The rescued youth, Akash Kaganikar, Omkar Lokhande and Sanskar Lokhande, all from Belagavi, returned to the city after enduring what they described as “hellish torture” at the hands of cyber fraudsters.
Lured by promises of lucrative overseas employment, the trio fell victim to an organised human trafficking and cybercrime racket.
According to CEN Police Inspector JM Kalimirchi, the youth were initially promised well-paying data entry jobs in Hong Kong with a monthly salary of `1 lakh. Trusting the offer, they travelled abroad through a Belagavi-based agent. However, instead of being taken to Hong Kong, they were forcibly diverted to Cambodia by the fraudsters.
Once there, they were confined and coerced into carrying out cyber fraud operations targeting Indians, using platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram on a daily basis. When they refused, stating that the work was illegal, they were allegedly assaulted, subjected to physical torture and threatened with dire consequences.
Alarmed by the sudden loss of contact, Akash’s parents and the Lokhande brothers’ family filed a complaint at the Belagavi CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotics) police station. Treating the case with urgency, Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Borse alerted the Indian Embassy in Cambodia.
Following coordinated action, Cambodian police raided the cybercrime centre, leading to the rescue of nearly 50 youth from India and other countries who were being held hostage. Investigations revealed that the racket was allegedly operated by Suresh Hundre and Asif Alwan from Belagavi, along with one Amit from Jharkhand.
The rescue operation was headed by a team led by Kalimirchi, whose sustained efforts proved crucial in rescuing the victims. A case has been
registered at the Belagavi CEN police station and the investigation is under way. Special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the absconding accused. The police have warned youth and job-seekers to verify overseas employment offers thoroughly, cautioning that cybercrime gangs are increasingly using fake job promises to trap and exploit unsuspecting victims abroad.