Three Belgavi youth under cyber slavery in Cambodia saved

BELAGAVI: In a dramatic international rescue operation, the Belagavi police successfully freed three young men from the clutches of a cybercrime syndicate in Cambodia and brought them safely back home, saving their lives after a month of brutal captivity.

The rescued youth, Akash Kaganikar, Omkar Lokhande and Sanskar Lokhande, all from Belagavi, returned to the city after enduring what they described as “hellish torture” at the hands of cyber fraudsters.

Lured by promises of lucrative overseas employment, the trio fell victim to an organised human trafficking and cybercrime racket.

According to CEN Police Inspector JM Kalimirchi, the youth were initially promised well-paying data entry jobs in Hong Kong with a monthly salary of `1 lakh. Trusting the offer, they travelled abroad through a Belagavi-based agent. However, instead of being taken to Hong Kong, they were forcibly diverted to Cambodia by the fraudsters.

Once there, they were confined and coerced into carrying out cyber fraud operations targeting Indians, using platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram on a daily basis. When they refused, stating that the work was illegal, they were allegedly assaulted, subjected to physical torture and threatened with dire consequences.