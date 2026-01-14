Vehicles with faulty number plates escape AI cameras

BENGALURU: As traffic enforcement increasingly relies on surveillance cameras, defective and non-standard vehicle registration number plates have emerged as a major challenge for Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), severely affecting enforcement and crime detection. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras often fail to detect such plates.

Over the last three years, BTP has booked more than 4.2 lakh cases related to defective number plates. Data shows that 1,50,861 cases were booked in 2023, 1,57,665 in 2024, and 1,50,861 cases in 2025 till November.

A senior traffic police officer said faded or broken plates, or numbers deliberately covered with tape or paper, frequently escape ANPR detection, enabling violators to evade e-challans for offences such as overspeeding and signal jumping. “Defective number plates also delay investigations into hit-and-run cases and street crimes like robberies involving vehicles. Even when CCTV footage is available, unclear number plates slow down investigations,” the officer said.

The officer added that while most delivery agents use proper number plates, some deliberately obscure them to avoid e-challans. “Wheelie offenders, in particular, often avoid displaying number plates altogether to escape police action,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-West) Anoop Shetty told TNIE that cases will be registered at law-and-order police stations against those who intentionally use defective or tampered number plates.