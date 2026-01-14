Will hold GBA polls by June deadline, says DCM

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said elections to five city corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) would be held within the June 30 deadline set by the Supreme Court. Addressing media personnel here at Palace Grounds on Tuesday, the DCM said,

“We will conduct elections for GBA as per the Supreme Court order. We will give necessary directions to the State Election Commission in this regard. The Commission has submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court and that issue is left to them.

The government will give all necessary directions. We need to conduct Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections also, and will do whatever is necessary under the 73rd and 74th amendments of the Constitution.”