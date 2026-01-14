Will hold GBA polls by June deadline, says DCM

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said elections to five city corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) would be held within the June 30 deadline set by the Supreme Court. Addressing media personnel here at Palace Grounds on Tuesday, the DCM said,
“We will conduct elections for GBA as per the Supreme Court order. We will give necessary directions to the State Election Commission in this regard. The Commission has submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court and that issue is left to them.
The government will give all necessary directions. We need to conduct Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections also, and will do whatever is necessary under the 73rd and 74th amendments of the Constitution.”
He said, “Some people have submitted technical objections, we have formed a committee which will look into it. There is talk that reservation for women is not adequate, we will direct them to look into it, and will not interfere in this.”
Asked how much of a challenge the local body elections were, he replied, “What challenge? It is our duty to conduct elections. We are preparing new leaders by empowering party workers. We are confident we will do well in all five corporations.”
To a question on a friendly fight between the BJP and JDS in the GBA polls, the DCM said, “Let them do whatever they want. There would be a direct fight if they had the same arrangement they had for Parliamentary elections.”