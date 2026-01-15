After Kogilu drive, BECC orders demolition of 39 unauthorised houses in Bengaluru's Horamavu

BENGALURU: After razing over 160 homes in Kogilu in North Bengaluru on December 20, 2025, Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) has issued a confirmation order for demolition of 39 houses in Horamavu.

Unlike in the Kogilu case, where the occupiers encroached land meant for a waste processing unit and built homes, here owners have set up 39 units on about 1 acre of land in different survey numbers. The units have zero setbacks and do not have a fire safety NOC.

The order was issued on January 7, giving owners an option of 30 days to remove the unauthorized portions on their own, failing which East City Corporation will raze them and also recover transport, men and machinery costs from the property owners.

KR Puram Joint Commissioner Sudha Pais told TNIE that BECC passed the provisional order in December against 39 houses built along a storm water drain (SWD), without following setback guidelines. “The developer has built villas on survey numbers 11/1, 11/2, 11/3, 11/4, 11/5 of Horamavu-Agra in KR Puram, totalling 2 acres and 10 guntas.

The developer failed to follow both setback rules and buffer zone rules, and the homes were on the edge of the stormwater drain. Provisional orders were issued, and a confirmation order under Section 356 of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and relevant GBA rules was issued on January 7,” an official said. The corporation will raze the structures after February 6, he added.

BECC officials are also of the view that if the houses are not demolished, they will be sold to innocent buyers. “It appears that advances have also been paid, and if action is not taken, the developer may complete the sale, and buyers will end up getting cheated. Our officials have sealed the buildings and locked the gates. The homes are built on a villa model, and GBA does not give permission for villas 18km within the city. The developer has no permission for anything,” added a town planning officer.